Report reveals Sassa's lack of grant payments compliance

The Post Office has already indicated that it will only be able to pay around one million of these because its rural outlets are not suitable for use as cash paypoints.

Sassa cards. Picture: SAPS.
Sassa cards. Picture: SAPS.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A special report by a panel of experts has alluded to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)’s shambolic management of how it will pay out grants in cash as from the first of April.

Around 2.9 million beneficiaries receive cash payouts.

The Post Office has already indicated that it will only be able to pay around one million of these because its rural outlets are not suitable for use as cash paypoints.

According to a panel of experts, Sassa has not provided it with any evidence that it has audited its existing cash paypoints despite the issue being raised repeatedly in earlier reports to the Constitutional Court.

The panel led by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says it appears Sassa is not viewing this as a priority.

The panel also says a lack of a credible contingency plan for the first of April and Sassa’s apparent expectation that the court will agree to an extension of its relationship with current service provider Cash Paymaster Services increases the likelihood of cash recipients not being paid on time.

A tender for a service provider to make cash payments closes on Wednesday.

CPS has been granted permission from the Constitutional Court to vie for tenders issued by Sassa.

