Pravin Gordhan back in Cabinet after being sacked by Zuma

But as a backbencher serving on the Public Enterprises committee over the last year, he's is well placed to turn around the rot.

CAPE TOWN – Less than a year since being unceremoniously sacked as Finance Minister by former President Jacob Zuma, Pravin Gordhan is back in Cabinet.

He has been appointed as the new minister of Public Enterprises to replace Lynne Brown.

Gordhan inherits a troubled portfolio, at the heart of state capture.

“In the face of all the political changes that are happening, how long do you think your story is going to stick?”

A premonition maybe?

The words of Gordhan just a month ago grilling former disgraced Eskom executive Anoj Singh.

Some might have expected a return to the Finance portfolio in Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, but Gordhan's now facing an equally difficult task that of turning around state-owned companies, caught up in the state capture narrative.

Not one to suffer fools, Gordhan will be responsible for cleaning up Eskom, Transnet and Denel and deciding what to do with the technically bankrupt regional airline SA Express.

His arrival signals the departure of Brown, who has been completely left out of Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet.

The former Western Cape Premier is still, however, facing sanction from the President after the Public Protector found last week that she inadvertently misled Parliament over Eskom’s relationship with Trillian.

While the Public Enterprises portfolio committee will be losing one of its toughest members of Parliament, Gordhan will be giving executives and boards a much harder time from higher office.

LISTEN: Pravin Gordhan reacts to being re-appointed to Cabinet.

Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night.

Deputy President:

David Mabuza

Minister of Finance:

Nhlanhla Nene – replacing Malusi Gigaba

Deputy Minister of Finance:

Mondli Gungubele – replacing Sfiso Buthelezi

Minister of Energy:

Jeff Radebe – replacing David Mahlobo

Minister of State Security:

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba – replacing Bongani Bongo

Minister Public Enterprises:

Pravin Gordan – replacing Lynne Brown

Minister of Home Affairs:

Malusi Gigaba – replacing Ayanda Dlodlo

Minister of International Relations:

Lindiwe Sisulu – replacing Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Deputy Minister of International Relations:

Regina Mhaule – replacing Nomaindia Mfeketo

Minister of Public Works:

Thulas Nxesi – replacing Nathi Nhleko

Minister of Water and Sanitation:

Gugile Nkwinti – replacing Nomvula Mokonyane

Minister of Transport:

Blade Nzimande – replacing Joe Maswanganyi

Minister of Sports:

Toko Xasa – replacing Thulas Nxesi

Minister of Communications:

Nomvula Mokonyane – replacing Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Deputy Minister of Communications:

Pinkie Kekana – replacing Tandi Mahambehlala

Minister of Social Development:

Susan Shabangu – replacing Bathabile Dlamini

Minister of Mineral Resources:

Gwede Mantashe – replacing Mosebenzi Zwane

Minister of Cooperative Governance:

Zweli Mkhize – replacing Des van Rooyen

Minister of Science and Technology:

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane – replacing Naledi Pandor

Minister of Police:

Bheki Cele – replacing Fikile Mbalula

Minister of Higher Education:

Naledi Pandor – replacing Hlengiwe Mkhize

Minister of Human Settlements:

Nomaindia Mfeketo – replacing Lindiwe Sisulu

Minister of Small Business Development:

Lindiwe Zulu – unchanged

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development:

Cassel Mathale – replacing Nomathemba November

Minister of Public Service and Administration:

Ayanda Dlodlo – replacing Faith Muthambi

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration:

Chana Pilane-Majake - replacing Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Minister Rural Development:

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane – replacing Gugule Nkwiti

Minister of Tourism:

Darek Hanekom – replacing Thoko Xasa

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation:

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – replacing Jeff Radebe

Minister for Women and Disability in the Presidency:

Bathabile Dlamini – replacing Susan Shabangu

Minister of Agriculture:

Senzeni Zokwana - unchanged

Deputy Minister of Agriculture:

Sfiso Buthelezi – replacing Bheki Cele

