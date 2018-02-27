Prasa wants railway police amid safety threats
The central line was reopened last week after being closed for six weeks due to ongoing vandalism and attacks.
CAPE TOWN - Prasa is hoping the introduction of visible railway police and security officers will help secure the rail network, specifically on the central line in Cape Town.
Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo took a train trip from Langa to Cape Town on Tuesday morning to speak to commuters, urging them to report vandalism.
He says more train carriages will be added to help ease congestion, adding the City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service are helping with additional policing resources.
“There have been discussions with the minister of police. I’m also in discussions with the major general to bring back railway police.”
WATCH: Prasa boss takes a trip with commuters on the Cape's central line
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
