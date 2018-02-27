Prasa acting CEO urges commuters stop train vandalism

Former Transport Minister Joe Maswangayi was scheduled to go on a train trip from Khayelitsha to Cape Town but since last night’s Cabinet reshuffle plans have had to change.

CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) acting group CEO Cromet Molepo has gotten on board, quite literally.

He’s been speaking to commuters travelling on the central line on Tuesday morning.

It’s the busiest line in the Cape Town metro and has just reopened after a six-week suspension of service.

Instead, early this morning, Molepo boarded a train in Langa headed to Cape Town.

He’s been asking commuters about their rail experiences and they haven’t been holding back.

“They must fix the windows and the chairs are also broken.”

Molepo has been telling commuters to report vandalism.

“We can only win this battle if we work with communities.”

According to Molepo, about 70% of all incidents of vandalism and violence happen on the central line and it was this very problem that led to a six-week suspension of service, and chaos for the thousands of commuters who rely on the trains.