Parly inquiry into Eskom to resume today

It is due to hear evidence from a forensic company that was appointed by Eskom to investigate allegations of irregular payments to consultancy firm Trillian.

CAPE TOWN – After a three-week hiatus, Parliament's inquiry into Eskom will resume on Tuesday.

It is due to hear evidence from a forensic company that was appointed by Eskom to investigate allegations of irregular payments to management consultancy firm Trillian.

The chairperson of the inquiry, Zukiswa Rantho, says the Public Enterprises committee wants to start wrapping up its probe into Eskom, so it can move on to investigate allegations at Transnet and Denel.

G9 Consulting and Advisory Services was hired by the former Eskom board to probe the R1.6 billion in payments to Trillian and its associate McKinsey.

It will today be informing the inquiry of its findings.

On Wednesday, the inquiry is due to hear testimony from suspended Eskom executive Abram Masango.

He was suspended in November for allegedly receiving kickbacks.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has also been invited to testify on Wednesday, after former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi told the inquiry last year that she introduced him to former President Jacob Zuma and discussed the suspension of Eskom executives.

Rantho says: “There’s a lot of interest. Outside, people keep on giving us more information.

“People want to have their bite in the inquiry. We are getting towards the end of wrapping up the inquiry into Eskom.”

The chairperson says the committee also needs to ensure it doesn’t duplicate the work of an upcoming judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.