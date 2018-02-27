Organisations urge Cele to prioritise police safety after Ngcobo tragedy
Senior SAPS members are joined by Ngcobo residents at a memorial service in honour of five officers gunned down in the Eastern Cape community last week.
NGCOBO - Organisations representing police officials have urged newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele to prioritise interventions boosting their safety.
Cele has arrived at a memorial service for five officers gunned down in the Ngcobo police attack in the Eastern Cape last week.
Senior South African Police Service members are joined by Ngcobo residents at a memorial service in honour of five officers.
Bereaved family members occupy the front row in the Ngcobo Methodist Church on Tuesday afternoon.
Many speakers have taken to the podium, slamming the hostile manner in which police are perceived in communities.
Deputy President of the South African Policing Union Tumelo Mogodiseng says Minister Cele's promotion to the police ministry should coincide with securing the safety of police officers.
Parliament's police portfolio committee says at least six attacks at other police stations have been registered within the last two years.
Meanwhile, a fifth suspect in the Ngcobo police murders has appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Forty-five-year-old Phumzile Mhlatywa has been charged with murder, attempted murder, housebreaking, robbery and malicious damage to property.
Mhlatywa, along with two of the other four accused, will apply for bail when they appear in the dock next month.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “He will be appearing alongside his co-accused on 8 March. He has indicated that he would like to be released on bail so he will be doing his bail application on the day and as the State we are going to oppose bail against him.”
#Ngcobo Bereaved family members lighting candles in honour of their loved ones. KB pic.twitter.com/vTLGUeNsba— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
#Ngcobo Eastern Cape Premier, Phumulo Masualle, addressing community members at the memorial service. KB pic.twitter.com/H6qGyQlWbN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
More in Local
-
Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custody
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid drought
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.