Officer killed in Ngcobo shooting only started career this year

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Officer killed in Ngcobo shooting only started career this year

Four other officers and a retired soldier were killed when a gang linked to a cult church, attacked the police station in the Eastern Cape town.

Forensic pathology officers at the scene where police officers were killed when armed men attacked the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on 21 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Michael Pinyana
Forensic pathology officers at the scene where police officers were killed when armed men attacked the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on 21 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Michael Pinyana
3 hours ago

NGCOBO - One of the police officers killed in the Ngcobo police attack only started his career at the beginning of the year.

Four other officers and a retired soldier were killed when a gang linked to a cult church, attacked the police station in the Eastern Cape town.

Family members, residents and delegates attended a memorial service at the Methodist Church in the community on Tuesday.

Family members of the deceased lit candles in honour of their loved ones' passing.

Senior South African Police Service and provincial government officials were also in attendance.

Bulelani Mathetha, aged 62, says his son constable Kuhle Mathetha joined the police force after his studies at a bogus maritime school in Durban fell through.

“We thought these kids would bury us. Now, as a person he was bringing something to the table. I’m a pensioner. I thought he would ensure the smooth running of our home.”

Meanwhile, three police officers died after the car they were in crashed with a horse en route to the memorial.

One officer is in a critical condition in hospital.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA