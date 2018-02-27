Officer killed in Ngcobo shooting only started career this year

Four other officers and a retired soldier were killed when a gang linked to a cult church, attacked the police station in the Eastern Cape town.

NGCOBO - One of the police officers killed in the Ngcobo police attack only started his career at the beginning of the year.

Family members, residents and delegates attended a memorial service at the Methodist Church in the community on Tuesday.

Family members of the deceased lit candles in honour of their loved ones' passing.

Senior South African Police Service and provincial government officials were also in attendance.

Bulelani Mathetha, aged 62, says his son constable Kuhle Mathetha joined the police force after his studies at a bogus maritime school in Durban fell through.

“We thought these kids would bury us. Now, as a person he was bringing something to the table. I’m a pensioner. I thought he would ensure the smooth running of our home.”

Meanwhile, three police officers died after the car they were in crashed with a horse en route to the memorial.

One officer is in a critical condition in hospital.

