Nene's return as Finance minister set to be broadly welcomed
Nhlanhla Nene’s previous term as finance minister was from May 2014 until December 2015, when he was fired by then-President Jacob Zuma, a move that saw an angry reaction in financial circles.
JOHANNESBURG - Nhlanhla Nene has returned as Finance minister, a move likely to be warmly welcomed by the markets.
His previous term at the Treasury was from May 2014 until 9 December 2015, when he was fired by then-President Jacob Zuma, a move that saw an angry reaction in financial circles.
Nene was sworn in as deputy Finance minister in November 2008.
He also chaired the finance portfolio committee and was respected in business circles before his rise to minister.
Nene was hailed by financial analysts as a strong minister who criticised several proposed government spending initiatives, including plans for nuclear power.
However, on 9 December 2015, he was fired as finance minister with Zuma giving no reason for his dismissal.
The Presidency then said Nene had been nominated for a position at the Brics Bank but this never materialised.
Instead, Nene took a break, entering the private sector later on and taking up a position at Thebe Investments.
Economists agree that his return is set to be broadly welcomed.
His appointment was immediately welcomed by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Nevertheless, we welcome changes in finance; the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene is a reaffirmation of confidence in black and African leadership. #CabinetReshuffle— EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 26, 2018
The fact that THAT Brics job never materialised was not lost on people commenting on the reshuffle.
Wait....so, when did Nhlanhla Nene resign from BRICS bank?? #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/5AxcCw9HHl— @TommyShuta (@TommyShuta) February 27, 2018
There was little movement in the rand-dollar exchange rate in the moments following Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement on Monday night.
All eyes will be on the JSE and business leaders on Tuesday, as more people react to Nene's re-appointment.
