Anger & sorrow as mourners gather for Ngcobo memorial service
Residents are outraged over the brazen attack on police in their community.
NGCOBO - There’s tight security in the Eastern Cape town of Ngcobo where a memorial service is underway for five police officers.
Police and traffic officials guard the perimeters of the Methodist Church.
South African Police Force members and a former soldier were killed during an attack on the local police station last week.
Five people have now been arrested in connection with the attack.
One resident says the attack has shocked the community.
“It was shocking and we never expected something like this in our area. It is not a very violent area.”
Another resident has called for no bail for the suspects.
“They must not even get bail at all. They must go inside for the rest of their lives.”
Others have expressed their disappointment after the attack.
“I feel so ashamed of Ngcobo after this and the people who did this. It is giving our town a bad name.”
It’s understood a fifth person could appear in court today, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking, robbery and malicious damage to property.
Meanwhile, three police officers working on the police station attacks in the Eastern Cape have died in a car accident.
They were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.
Only one officer survived. He's in critical condition.
#Ngcobo The memorial service in honour of the slain police officers set to start. KB pic.twitter.com/Q6nl22IB7w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
A table of remembrance stands in the front of the church. BM #Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/76pXU4xnmz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
Officers waiting for memorial to start at the Methodist church in #Ngcobo BM pic.twitter.com/fUbzlAqh3H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
Police vehicles line the street as officers from surrounding clusters come to pay respects to murdered eNgcobo colleagues. BM #Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/C6yfdRkmvQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
