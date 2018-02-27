Popular Topics
Anger & sorrow as mourners gather for Ngcobo memorial service

Residents are outraged over the brazen attack on police in their community.

A memorial service took place on 27 February 2018 after five officers were killed during an attack at the Ngcobo police station. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
A memorial service took place on 27 February 2018 after five officers were killed during an attack at the Ngcobo police station. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
9 hours ago

NGCOBO - There’s tight security in the Eastern Cape town of Ngcobo where a memorial service is underway for five police officers.

Police and traffic officials guard the perimeters of the Methodist Church.

Residents are outraged over the brazen attack on police in their community.

South African Police Force members and a former soldier were killed during an attack on the local police station last week.

Five people have now been arrested in connection with the attack.

One resident says the attack has shocked the community.

“It was shocking and we never expected something like this in our area. It is not a very violent area.”

Another resident has called for no bail for the suspects.

“They must not even get bail at all. They must go inside for the rest of their lives.”

Others have expressed their disappointment after the attack.

“I feel so ashamed of Ngcobo after this and the people who did this. It is giving our town a bad name.”

It’s understood a fifth person could appear in court today, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Meanwhile, three police officers working on the police station attacks in the Eastern Cape have died in a car accident.

They were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.

Only one officer survived. He's in critical condition.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

