Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custody

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga traditional healer has appeared in court after being linked to the murder and kidnapping of two children.

The pair, aged 1 and 14-years-old, was kidnapped from their home in eMalahleni last month and their bodies were discovered recently.

It's understood one of the children had albinism.

The police's Leonard Hlati says the case has been postponed to next month.

“We are continuing with our investigations currently and for the fact that he has been remanded in custody up until Tuesday next week pending an application, gives us time to continue with our investigations, hence we have got another two men that we have brought in for questioning.”