Makhura says happy with Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle
The Premier says while he’s aware of the concerns raised over the retention of some ministers, skepticism is good.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a step in the right direction.
Makhura says he's quite happy with the overall appointments announced by Ramaphosa last night.
The Premier says while he’s aware of the concerns raised over the retention of some ministers, skepticism is good.
“It’s almost difficult to satisfy every sector about the appointments but if the overall sense is that the team looks set to focus on the major issues, I’ll say that I’m happy.”
He says Ramaphosa has made changes to balance the interests of the country and the African National Congress.
“I’m quite happy overall with the changes that have been initiated in a number of areas and I think they will be a follow-through on positive story of the economy.”
More in Local
-
Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custody
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid drought
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.