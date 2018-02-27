Popular Topics
Makhura says happy with Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

The Premier says while he’s aware of the concerns raised over the retention of some ministers, skepticism is good.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the Gauteng Legislature 26 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the Gauteng Legislature 26 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a step in the right direction.

Makhura says he's quite happy with the overall appointments announced by Ramaphosa last night.

The Premier says while he’s aware of the concerns raised over the retention of some ministers, skepticism is good.

“It’s almost difficult to satisfy every sector about the appointments but if the overall sense is that the team looks set to focus on the major issues, I’ll say that I’m happy.”

He says Ramaphosa has made changes to balance the interests of the country and the African National Congress.

“I’m quite happy overall with the changes that have been initiated in a number of areas and I think they will be a follow-through on positive story of the economy.”

