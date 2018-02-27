Makhura says happy with Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

The Premier says while he’s aware of the concerns raised over the retention of some ministers, skepticism is good.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is a step in the right direction.

Makhura says he's quite happy with the overall appointments announced by Ramaphosa last night.

“It’s almost difficult to satisfy every sector about the appointments but if the overall sense is that the team looks set to focus on the major issues, I’ll say that I’m happy.”

He says Ramaphosa has made changes to balance the interests of the country and the African National Congress.

“I’m quite happy overall with the changes that have been initiated in a number of areas and I think they will be a follow-through on positive story of the economy.”