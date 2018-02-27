McBride will testify in 'Captain KGB' bail application if subpoenaed

It’s emerged that McBride, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and his former advisor Bo Mbindwane are among a list of people Tshabalala wants to call to testify.

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says its head Robert McBride will testify in former Crime Intelligence agent Morris Tshabalala’s bail application if he is subpoenaed.

Tshabalala, also known as Captain KGB, appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, and his legal team told the court he was trying to secure witnesses for a fresh bail application.

The same court denied him bail last month.

It’s emerged that McBride, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and his former advisor Bo Mbindwane are among a list of people Tshabalala wants to call to testify.

Ipid says it does not know on what basis Tshabalala would want to call McBride to testify in his bail application but says McBride will present himself at court if he is subpoenaed.

The state told the court it is willing to assist Tshabalala with subpoenas.

It’s understood the defence wants Mbalula, Mbindwane and former acting head of crime intelligence Chris Ngcobo to testify in his defence.

As with McBride, it’s not known what Tshabalala believes these possible witnesses could say to convince the court that he should be released on bail.

The South African Police Service and Police Ministry has not responded to a request for comment.