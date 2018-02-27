Popular Topics
Makhura to embark on drive to shut down illegal businesses in townships

Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the Gauteng Legislature 26 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed concern over the increase of unregulated businesses owned by foreign nationals in townships.

During his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday he said efforts would be made to enforce by-laws and trading regulations as township entrepreneurs continue to struggle.

“This year I will the inspection in all the townships of any businesses that are operating illegally and we’re going to shut them down.”

Makhura says the province is committed to procuring strategies which will help drive re-industrialization and the development of black industrialists.

He says, for example, the billions of rands spent on designated sectors like furniture must be used to procure goods sourced from local productive enterprises.

Makhura says with the enforcement of trading policies, unregulated businesses owned by foreign nationals can be eliminated creating a conducive environment for the township economy to grow.

More in Local

