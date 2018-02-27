[LISTEN] Minister Gordhan: Why SOEs matter to SA

Radio 702 | Gordhan says the extent to which SOEs do well is the extent to which they contribute to the development of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Pravin Gordhan, newly appointed Public Enterprises minister, says South Africans have seen how crucial state-owned enterprises are to our economy.

“The extent to which they do well is the extent to which they contribute to the development and economic well-being of South Africa.”

Gordhan says after he has been sworn in, he will give his top to-do list for the portfolio.

