[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: Duty to SA comes before my happiness

Radio 702 | NhlanhlaNene says that we all have to make sacrifices to get South Africa's economy back on track.

JOHANNESBURG – It seems duty to one's country comes before happiness for Nhlanhla Nene, who is returning to the Finance ministry after being fired by former president Jacob Zuma on 9 December 2018.

“When there is work to be done it’s not about you being happy but it’s about being prepared to make a contribution. At this time, it’s a tall order but it’s time for all of us to roll up our sleeves.”

Nene added that we all have to make sacrifices to get our economy back on track.

Mondli Gungubele, deputy finance minister, says he’s grateful and excited to be working Nene.

Listen to the audio above for more.

