‘Land expropriation without compensation only way to redress past injustices’
MPs are debating whether to establish an ad hoc committee to look at amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says expropriating land without compensation is the only way to redress the injustices of the past.
The African National Congress (ANC) says it's committed to the idea following its December conference.
But there's no agreement from political parties that this is the best way to deal with the land question.
Members of Parliament are debating whether to establish an ad hoc committee to look at amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
The Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party are against the idea, saying it will affect investor confidence and farmers' ability to use the land as collateral.
The Democratic Alliances' Thandeka Mbabama says the ANC's decision is a bid to cover up for its failure to implement land reform.
“The problem is not Section 25 of the Constitution; expropriation without compensation is a way to divert the attention away from the failures of government.”
The EFF's Julius Malema has dismissed concerns about threats to food security.
“Those who hold the land labour on the false idea that to distribute it we must first establish a food security program. No, we must distribute the land, then we can all talk about a food security program.”
WATCH LIVE: EFF's motion for land expropriation debated
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.