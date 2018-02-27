‘Land expropriation without compensation only way to redress past injustices’

MPs are debating whether to establish an ad hoc committee to look at amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says expropriating land without compensation is the only way to redress the injustices of the past.

The African National Congress (ANC) says it's committed to the idea following its December conference.

But there's no agreement from political parties that this is the best way to deal with the land question.

Members of Parliament are debating whether to establish an ad hoc committee to look at amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

The Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party are against the idea, saying it will affect investor confidence and farmers' ability to use the land as collateral.

The Democratic Alliances' Thandeka Mbabama says the ANC's decision is a bid to cover up for its failure to implement land reform.

“The problem is not Section 25 of the Constitution; expropriation without compensation is a way to divert the attention away from the failures of government.”

The EFF's Julius Malema has dismissed concerns about threats to food security.

“Those who hold the land labour on the false idea that to distribute it we must first establish a food security program. No, we must distribute the land, then we can all talk about a food security program.”

