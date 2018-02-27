[UPDATE] KPMG: Former employee, not company referred to disciplinary hearing

KPMG has previously refuted allegations that it was involved in, or condoned, any alleged money laundering activities linked to Linkway Trading.

CAPE TOWN – KPMG says the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) has referred the company’s former employee to a disciplinary hearing and not the company itself.

In a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon, KPMG says it has confirmation from the IRBA that the company is not the subject of the hearing.

“The Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors has confirmed that KPMG South Africa is not subject to any disciplinary action. We are aware that the IRBA has resolved that a former employee, who is a registered auditor, will be referred to a disciplinary hearing.”

Earlier, Reuters reported that the IRBA has referred KPMG to a disciplinary hearing following an investigation of its work for Linkway Trading, a project management firm owned by friends of former President Jacob Zuma.

Linkway Trading was a project management company in the Gupta-owned Oakbay Group. The Gupta brothers have been accused of using their links with Zuma to get lucrative tenders and influence cabinet appointment.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

KPMG has previously refuted allegations that it was involved in, or condoned, any alleged money laundering activities linked to Linkway Trading.

“The disciplinary advisory committee resolved that the registered auditor must be referred to a disciplinary hearing,” said Bernard Agulhas, IRBA’s chief executive, in response to questions from Reuters.

He said hearing preparations were underway and that possible dates would be set down in due course.

KPMG is one of several high-profile international companies facing questions about its work for the Indian-born Gupta brothers.

A number of companies, including the African arm of German insurer Munich Re and local ones such as Sasfin and Hulisani, said last year they would drop KPMG as their auditor.