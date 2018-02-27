Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid drought

CAPE TOWN - Hunters' association Kaapjag has donated a solar pump to the Kammanassie Nature Reserve after CapeNature raised concern over animals dying of thirst due to the drought.

CapeNature says fountains, rivers and streams have dried up.

Among the animals in dire need is a herd of 42 Cape mountain zebras.

CapeNature CEO Razeena Omar says the donation is beneficial as the reserve has had frequent fires on the mountain in January and February this year.

“Kaapjag’s donation of a solar pump and a 5,000-litre water tank is a fine example of a conservation partnership with CapeNature. The donation is a definite contribution to the survival of these unique zebras and we thank Kaapjag for this.”

At the same time, the Western Cape's average dam level has dropped by almost percentage point in a week.

It now stands at over 21% compared to over 22 last week.

This time last year, the dam level was under 32%.

MEC Anton Bredell explains: “The average dam levels in the Western Cape is at 21.3%. The resource is still under pressure and we are concerned and therefore we call on the public to keep on saving water. All the measures we have put in place are to secure the resources and to protect the resource for the 2019 season.”

Tougher water restrictions are being implemented at some municipalities, including the City of Cape Town, which is enforcing level 6B restrictions.

Currently the city's day zero, that’s the day taps are expected to run dry, is forecast for 9 July.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)