Here is the first task for new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

Ramaphosa addressed the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says drafting a new version of the Mining Charter is a top priority for his administration.

He spoke about a new version of the Mining Charter.

“Our new minister if mineral resources will have that as his very first task. The communities who are affected in mining areas should see themselves benefiting from mining in our country.”

The president announced his Cabinet on Monday night and announced the appointment of Gwede Mantashe to the mineral resources portfolio.

The Chamber of Mines has described the new minister as a man of integrity and dignity.

Mantashe will take over from Mosebenzi Zwane, who is one of 10 ministers who were sacked.

The chamber says Mantashe’s appointment is a clear demonstration of Ramaphosa’s commitment to ethical leadership and governance in state institutions.

Spokesperson Charmane Russell says: “He is known to be a man of integrity and dignity. He brings with him a very sound and fundamental knowledge of the industry, which he will lead and enable.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)