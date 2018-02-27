‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet, naming David Mabuza as his second in command and Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, among other changes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle, saying it welcomes the new appointments but also hopes those entrusted will genuinely work hard for the people of this country.
The foundation’s Sello Hatang says: “We hope those entrusted with new responsibilities, some with old responsibilities, will not let us down and work hard to build a country we can be proud of.”
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation also says its happy about the new Cabinet, but it’s concerned about the return of a few ministers who have been implicated in wrongdoing during Jacob Zuma's Presidency.
The foundation's Neeshan Bolton explains: “The continued presence of Malusi Gigaba does weaken the overall focus on combating state capture. I think our reservations are around the continued presence of Bathabile Dlamini who has proven to be a disaster at social development.”
Ten ministers were dropped from the Cabinet, a majority of them are Zuma allies.
Despite several loud calls for Ramaphosa to remove Dlamini from his cabinet, she has instead been moved to the Presidency, where she will be minister for women.
Malusi Gigaba, who faced questions about his conduct involving the Gupta family at both the Home Affairs and Public Enterprises departments, has been reappointed as Home Affairs minister.
NENE GETS TO WORK
Meanwhile, newly returned Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says his department has lined up a meeting with rating agencies.
He gave the confirmation just moments after being sworn in at Tuynhuys on Tuesday evening.
Nene says it’s too early to say if South Africa will be downgraded by Moodys, which rates the country a notch above junk, and is due to make a decision at the end of March.
WATCH: Swearing in of new Cabinet ministers
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
