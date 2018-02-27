Eskom inquiry resumes, but without Pravin Gordhan & Mondli Gungubele

Gordhan and Gungubele have been relentless in their pursuit of the truth behind state capture allegations at Eskom, often leaving witnesses quivering.

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into Eskom has resumed without two key Members of Parliament, Pravin Gordhan and Mondli Gungubele.

Both were appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet on Monday night, Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister and Gungubele as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho says they will be missed, but the work of the inquiry will continue.

Gordhan and Gungubele have been relentless in their pursuit of the truth behind state capture allegations at Eskom, often leaving witnesses quivering.

Rantho says the committee is pleased that one of its members will now take charge of ailing state-owned companies.

“There are members who took this inquiry very seriously. We will always miss them.”

She says despite a pending judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the parliamentary committee will continue unless directed otherwise.

“We are not just going to stop randomly as if we were just grandstanding by doing the inquiry.”

A forensic firm is on Tuesday testifying about dodgy payments made to Trillian.

G9 Consulting and Advisory Services says former acting board chairperson Zethembe Khoza deliberately tried to stop the investigation after just six weeks.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)