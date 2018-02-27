EFF to open debate on expropriation of land in Parliament

The party has tabled a motion in favour of changing Section 25 of the Constitution, the so-called property rights clause and wants all land to be owned by the state.

CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will open and close debate in the National Assembly this afternoon on the expropriation of land without compensation.

In December, at its national conference, the African National Congress adopted a resolution in favour of expropriation without compensation with the proviso that this be done without affecting food security, agriculture or other sectors of the economy.

The EFF’s motion proposes a multi-party committee be set up “to review and amend” Section 25 of the Constitution and to hold public hearings to get the views of ordinary South Africans, policymakers, civil society organisations and academics on expropriating land without compensation.

The motion also proposes that the committee looks at other constitutional amendments to change the system of land tenure to one where the state owns all property as a custodian.

The question is whether the ANC will back the motion as it stands, or try to bring amendments or a counter resolution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged last week that there would be no “smash and grabs” when it comes to much-needed land reform.