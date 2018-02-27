De Lille vows to help Gugulethu residents in fight for land, housing

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has visited Gugulethu on Tuesday to meet with disgruntled community members following days of violent protests.

Chaos erupted last week over a lack of housing opportunities.

Protesters demanded to erect their homes on open spaces of land in and around Gugulethu, but authorities stepped in and attempted to remove them.

De Lille has promised Gugulethu residents she will back them as they approach owners of private land in the area.

“If we talk to them and they’re prepared to sell the land to us or to give the land to us, there will be peace.”

Locals want the land to be used for housing.

A City of Cape Town disaster risk management office, a supermarket and restaurant were looted or damaged in protests over the weekend.

Four people have been arrested

#Gugulethu This elderly resident says apart from housing, there’s also a great need for recreational parks. LI pic.twitter.com/kwrGdhM8qK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018

#Gugulethu Talks continue between residents, community leaders and city officials. LI pic.twitter.com/MyOD7Q89V1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018

#Gugulethu Residents now addressing officials...”We refuse to trade one shack for another shack, we want houses!” LI pic.twitter.com/y5zzgkNdx6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2018

