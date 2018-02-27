Ramaphosa keeps Zuma loyalists in #CabinetReshuffle

Despite several loud calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Bathabile Dlamini from his cabinet, she has instead been moved to the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG – In a surprise move, President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept some Jacob Zuma loyalists in his cabinet, as well as ministers who have been linked to the controversial Gupta family.

Despite several loud calls for Ramaphosa to remove Bathabile Dlamini from his cabinet, she has instead been moved to the Presidency, where she will be minister for women.

Dlamini, who is the former Social Development minister and president of the African National Congress's Women's League, has always been a firm supporter of Zuma.

She's also come under fire for her conduct while presiding over the South African Social Security Agency grant payment debacle and was called out by the Constitutional Court for the way she handled the matter.

Opposition parties and civil society are also unhappy with a number of other ministers who have been retained, including Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba.

Mokonyane, who was Water and Sanitation minister, has now been moved to Communications.

Gigaba, who faced questions about his conduct involving the Gupta family at both Home Affairs and Public Enterprises, has been re-appointed Home Affairs minister.

He has been linked to the Guptas and was found to have lied under oath, along with former ministers Des van Rooyen and Lynne Brown.

While Gigaba has survived, Brown and Van Rooyen have been axed.

Ramaphosa released a statement shortly before his cabinet reshuffle, saying he had received the Public Protector's report on Van Rooyen and would revert to Parliament on the action to be taken.