Ramaphosa fires 10 ministers, Mabuza appointed deputy

Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet in a late-night address at the Union Buildings on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired 10 ministers from his cabinet, moved some to other portfolios and appointed David Mabuza as his deputy.

Ramaphosa announced the changes in a late-night address at the Union Buildings on Monday night.

It was bound to be a tough balancing act for President Ramaphosa, as he moved to strengthen his team in government, appease his supporters who backed him in the race for ANC president and give just enough to those seen as Jacob Zuma's allies, who he may need as his party looks to retain control of government in next year's national elections.

He also had to ensure the new cabinet is one which speaks to the ANC's theme of unity, while ensuring those so-called "Gupta ministers" implicated in state capture are ousted.

Ramaphosa indicated he would retain existing ministries and departments until a review of the configuration, size and number of national government departments is completed.

The president has explained why he made the changes.

“These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the National Address.

“In making these changes, I’ve been very conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability for the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated growth in our country.”

Ramaphosa has moved Nomvula Mokonyane to the Department of Communications, Jeff Radebe to Energy, Naledi Pandor to Higher Education, Malusi Gigaba back to Home Affairs, Lindiwe Sisulu to International Relations.

Gwede Mantashe has been brought in as the minister of Mineral Resources, Bheki as minister of Police, Blade Nzimande is brought back as Transport minister and the minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The much-criticised Bathabile Dlamini remains in the corridors of power, moving to The Presidency, where she will work under Ramaphosa's eye. Dlamini is moved to the portfolio of women, in a straight swap with Susan Shabangu, who will now head up the Social Development department.

Derek Hanekom, who was ousted by Jacob Zuma after he emerged as one of the former president's fiercest critics, goes back to Tourism, while Zweli Mkhize goes to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

WATCH: Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet

DD’S RECORD

David "DD" Mabuza, also known as "The cat" - a reference to his numerous political lives - comes to the deputy presidency with a cupboard full of skeletons.

As a young activist in his home province of Mpumalanga, he was once accused of being an apartheid spy, a claim which has been revived by his mentor-turned-nemesis Mathews Phosa.

Mabuza was fired as Education MEC by Phosa in the 1990s for infamously inflating matric results in Mpumalanga.

As premier in that province he was engulfed in tender scandals and linked to a land claims scam.

His name has also been associated with a string of political assassinations in Mpumalanga, although he has never been criminally charged.

DD Mabuza's greatest hurdle will be his own crisis of credibility as he assumes the position of deputy president.

So, who got the chop?

Fikile Mbalula

Faith Muthambi

Mosebenzi Zwane

Des van Rooyen

Lynne Brown

Bongani Bongo

Hlengiwe Mkhize

Nkosinathi Nhleko

David Mahlobo

Joe Maswanganyi



(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)