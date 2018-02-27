Critics: Bathabile Dlamini hates women, has shown contempt for law

Cyril Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Monday night. He has moved Bathabile Dlamini to the Women in The Presidency portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Bathabile Dlamini's appointment to the women’s ministry has been described as disrespectful to the women of South Africa.

Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Monday night.

Despite several loud calls for him to sack Dlamini, she’s instead been moved to the Women in The Presidency portfolio.

The former social development minister has come under fire for her conduct while presiding over the social grant payment debacle and was called out by the constitutional court for the way she handled the matter.

Not in My Name's Siya-Bulela Jentile said: “Remember Minister Bathabile Dlamini came out publicly and defended a woman abuser, a woman beater, who was caught on camera, who confessed. You cannot have a woman who supports patriarchy, who hates women, to say you are putting them in a platform that will see her lead other women.”

Sonke Gender Justice's Nonhlanhla Skhosana says as minister Dlamini showed complete disregard for women in need.

“She’s shown contempt for the law, the constitution and Parliament. And a complete disregard for the millions of women who rely on social grants every month to ensure their families’ survival. So for us, it’s a real disappointment."