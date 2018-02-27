Critics: Bathabile Dlamini hates women, has shown contempt for law
Cyril Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Monday night. He has moved Bathabile Dlamini to the Women in The Presidency portfolio.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Bathabile Dlamini's appointment to the women’s ministry has been described as disrespectful to the women of South Africa.
Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Monday night.
Despite several loud calls for him to sack Dlamini, she’s instead been moved to the Women in The Presidency portfolio.
The former social development minister has come under fire for her conduct while presiding over the social grant payment debacle and was called out by the constitutional court for the way she handled the matter.
Not in My Name's Siya-Bulela Jentile said: “Remember Minister Bathabile Dlamini came out publicly and defended a woman abuser, a woman beater, who was caught on camera, who confessed. You cannot have a woman who supports patriarchy, who hates women, to say you are putting them in a platform that will see her lead other women.”
Sonke Gender Justice's Nonhlanhla Skhosana says as minister Dlamini showed complete disregard for women in need.
“She’s shown contempt for the law, the constitution and Parliament. And a complete disregard for the millions of women who rely on social grants every month to ensure their families’ survival. So for us, it’s a real disappointment."
More in Local
-
Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custody
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid drought
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.