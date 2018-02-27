Casac stays the course in battle over NPA head

When Casac lodged its application, it obtained an undertaking from Abrahams that he would give the lobby group two weeks’ notice before announcing his decision.

PRETORIA – The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says it is proceeding with its Constitutional Court application on Wednesday to confirm the high court ruling which set aside the appointment of prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Monday that Abrahams had made a decision on whether to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma but would only make the announcement on or after 15 March.

In correspondence, Abrahams says Casac may waive the notice period.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo says they won’t waive the two-week notice period because the Constitutional Court matter is set down for Wednesday.

Naidoo says it’s not appropriate for Abrahams to make the decision surrounding Zuma’s prosecution.

“Given that we’ve waited for so long for this decision it makes sense to wait a little bit longer so that the decision can be taken by an appropriately appointed national director.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that he had withdrawn his predecessor’s opposition to the application.

Abrahams is widely seen compromised and one of the law enforcement bosses who protected Zuma from prosecution during his time in office.