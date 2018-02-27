Bo-Kaap Association condemns ‘destructive development’ in the works

-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salariesBusiness
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’Politics
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid droughtLocal
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attackLocal
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destinationLocal
-
Black Sash concerned about Sassa bid to extend CPS contractLocal
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salariesBusiness
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’Politics
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid droughtLocal
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attackLocal
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destinationLocal
-
Black Sash concerned about Sassa bid to extend CPS contractLocal
-
Arsenal will challenge Man City despite League Cup defeat – GundoganSport
-
Blitzboks name strong Commonwealth Games squadSport
-
Ronaldo given night off by Real as PSG trip loomsSport
-
Hamilton sits out second day of F1 testingSport
-
Proteas and India donate towards Cape Town water crisisSport
-
Banyana brace themselves for Slovakia clash in Cyprus Cup openerSport
Boeing 737 arrives at Fourways Mall
-
Oscars so scandalous - leading movies hit with backlashLifestyle
-
Jennifer Lawrence says Harvey Weinstein is like an 'ass boil'Lifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran named best-selling global artist of 2017Lifestyle
-
Voting for 2018 Oscars closes todayLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Nudists upset postal carrier won't deliver their mailLifestyle
-
Boeing 737 seems stuck in Jet Park, could cause traffic delaysLifestyle
-
Royal staff given anti-radiation gear after anthrax scareLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Chinese New Year celebrations in JoburgLifestyle
-
Chrissy Teigen fears getting postpartum depression againLifestyle
-
New Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
‘Land expropriation without compensation only way to redress past injustices’Politics
-
ANCYL 'angered' by Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
PAC marks 40th anniversary of Robert Sobukwe's deathLocal
-
EFF offers ANC support on land expropriationPolitics
-
Factbox: Key figures in President Ramaphosa's first CabinetPolitics
-
[OPINION] Unsung hero Morkel leaves behind healthy fast bowling stockSport
-
[OPINION] Cyril, the honeymoon is fast expiringOpinion
-
[OPINION] Unpacking the latest tax hikes in South AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Corruption in SA, never againOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sexual harassment and the mediaOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Breaking News An AutobiographyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on profit-taking after cabinet bounceBusiness
-
Diesel cars can be banned from German cities, court rulesBusiness
-
28 SA media houses to be prosecuted for price-fixingBusiness
-
Sars pleased with reappointment of Nene as finance ministerBusiness
-
Still no pay for workers at Gupta-owned mines, protests continueBusiness
-
Rand falls 1% on profit-taking after Cabinet bounceBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
Bo-Kaap Association condemns ‘destructive development’ in the works
The City of Cape Town has approved the development on Buitengracht Street which will provide retail space and residential apartments.
CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association says a R1 billion development scheduled to be built this year could be destructive to the community.
The City of Cape Town has approved the development on Buitengracht Street which will provide retail space and residential apartments.
The city is currently in a court battle with Heritage Western Cape (HWC) and the association over the interpretation of the National Heritage Resources Act and whether a HWC permit is needed.
The Association's chairman Osman Shaboodien said: “It’s rather unfortunate that were relying on the court to look after the people’s interests and not the city that gets paid and is supposed to do that. So, we are in the situation and we are hoping for a positive outcome and that outcome is that the developers just can’t do what they want to do and supported by the city.”
Shaboodien says the community isn't against development, but this one in its current form poses several problems.
“The whole existence within that area becomes a problem because it becomes a congested situation, and your challenge is putting so many people in one spot to come out of a small road on a short market street, it’s going to be a traffic disaster.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custodyone hour ago
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salariesone hour ago
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’one hour ago
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid droughtone hour ago
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attackone hour ago
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destinationone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.