Bo-Kaap Association condemns ‘destructive development’ in the works

The City of Cape Town has approved the development on Buitengracht Street which will provide retail space and residential apartments.

FILE : A handful of Bokaap community members are picketing in front of the empty plot in Rose Street Cape Town. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association says a R1 billion development scheduled to be built this year could be destructive to the community.

The City of Cape Town has approved the development on Buitengracht Street which will provide retail space and residential apartments.

The city is currently in a court battle with Heritage Western Cape (HWC) and the association over the interpretation of the National Heritage Resources Act and whether a HWC permit is needed.

The Association's chairman Osman Shaboodien said: “It’s rather unfortunate that were relying on the court to look after the people’s interests and not the city that gets paid and is supposed to do that. So, we are in the situation and we are hoping for a positive outcome and that outcome is that the developers just can’t do what they want to do and supported by the city.”

Shaboodien says the community isn't against development, but this one in its current form poses several problems.

“The whole existence within that area becomes a problem because it becomes a congested situation, and your challenge is putting so many people in one spot to come out of a small road on a short market street, it’s going to be a traffic disaster.”

