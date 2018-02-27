Popular Topics
Black Sash concerned about Sassa bid to extend CPS contract

The contract with CPS to distribute social grants expires at the end of March, and yet there still isn't a plan in place for another provider to take over.

A Sassa office. @OfficialSASSA/Twitter
A Sassa office. @OfficialSASSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Concerns have been raised about South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) application to extend its contract with service provider Cash Payment Services for another six months.

Advocacy group the Black Sash has not opposed the application but it has asked the Constitutional Court to attach a number of conditions to the extension.

The contract with CPS to distribute social grants expires at the end of March, and yet there still isn't a plan in place for another provider to take over.

Advocacy manager at the Black Sash's Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker says there's no clarity on the latest delay.

“They do talk about steps being in place in terms of having South African Post Office engaging with commercial banks but there’s nothing effective which would give grant beneficiaries, make them feel comfortable that they will receive their social grants come 1 April, uninterrupted.”

