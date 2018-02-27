‘Anoj Singh should start packing his bags for jail’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

‘Anoj Singh should start packing his bags for jail’

G9's Rajie Murugan has testified about the millions in illegal payments the company made to consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey without contracts in place.

Anoj Singh addressing Parliamentarians during an inquiry into state capture on 23 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Anoj Singh addressing Parliamentarians during an inquiry into state capture on 23 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom inquiry has heard the utility's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh should start packing his bags for jail.

That's the view of Rajie Murugan, managing director of forensic consulting firm G9.

He's testified about the millions in illegal payments the company made to consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey without contracts in place.

Murugan says Singh repeatedly lied to the inquiry when he appeared last month.

Singh spent 12 hours in the hot seat before Parliament's public enterprises' committee.

But Murugan says he was shocked by the lies Singh told the inquiry, including that G9 had withdrawn its forensic report on the Trillian payments.

Murugan says Singh has a lot to answer for, knowingly paying the consultancy firm millions when it had no black empowerment shareholding and there was no contract.

He says Singh never gave investigators proper answers on the transactions, even though the work Trillian did was purportedly for his department.

“Mr Anoj Singh should start packing his bags to go to Suncity, not the one in Rustenburg, the Sun City [Prison] in Johannesburg.”

ESKOM BOARD TENDER COMMITTEE TO BLAME

Murugan says former acting board chair Zethembe Khoza shut down the investigation because he didn't like the extent of corruption being uncovered.

G9 Consulting and Advisory Services was appointed by Eskom’s Anti-Corruption and Forensic Unit to investigate claims by a whistleblower in respect of payments made to Trillian.

A payment of R152 million was made within a day of delivering an invoice and not 30 days as is standard practice.

Murugan says Khoza put a stop to the company’s investigation, only two hours after giving it the go-ahead to interview Trillian and McKinsey staff.

“Very quickly, the body of information and evidence pointed towards possible corruption, money laundering and racketeering.”

Murugan says Eskom’s board tender committee must take the blame for the Trillian debacle.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA