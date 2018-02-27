‘Anoj Singh should start packing his bags for jail’

G9's Rajie Murugan has testified about the millions in illegal payments the company made to consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey without contracts in place.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom inquiry has heard the utility's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh should start packing his bags for jail.

That's the view of Rajie Murugan, managing director of forensic consulting firm G9.

He's testified about the millions in illegal payments the company made to consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey without contracts in place.

Murugan says Singh repeatedly lied to the inquiry when he appeared last month.

Singh spent 12 hours in the hot seat before Parliament's public enterprises' committee.

But Murugan says he was shocked by the lies Singh told the inquiry, including that G9 had withdrawn its forensic report on the Trillian payments.

Murugan says Singh has a lot to answer for, knowingly paying the consultancy firm millions when it had no black empowerment shareholding and there was no contract.

He says Singh never gave investigators proper answers on the transactions, even though the work Trillian did was purportedly for his department.

“Mr Anoj Singh should start packing his bags to go to Suncity, not the one in Rustenburg, the Sun City [Prison] in Johannesburg.”

ESKOM BOARD TENDER COMMITTEE TO BLAME

Murugan says former acting board chair Zethembe Khoza shut down the investigation because he didn't like the extent of corruption being uncovered.

G9 Consulting and Advisory Services was appointed by Eskom’s Anti-Corruption and Forensic Unit to investigate claims by a whistleblower in respect of payments made to Trillian.

A payment of R152 million was made within a day of delivering an invoice and not 30 days as is standard practice.

Murugan says Khoza put a stop to the company’s investigation, only two hours after giving it the go-ahead to interview Trillian and McKinsey staff.

“Very quickly, the body of information and evidence pointed towards possible corruption, money laundering and racketeering.”

Murugan says Eskom’s board tender committee must take the blame for the Trillian debacle.