ANCYL 'angered' by Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet on Monday night, naming David Mabuza as his second in command.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says it's angered by President Cyril Ramaphosa's changes to Cabinet because he failed to consult the league and include young people in government.
Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet on Monday night, naming David Mabuza as his second in command and Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, among other changes.
Ten ministers were dropped from the Cabinet, a majority of them are Jacob Zuma allies.
The ANCYL has previously described Ramaphosa as an unprincipled man and a sell-out with double standards.
The league’s Njabulo Nzuza says Zuma consulted the organisation in the past and the same was expected of Ramaphosa.
“We were always consulted on such issues, but this time around we were not consulted.”
He says the league is also unhappy that Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet doesn’t include young people.
“You have people like Fikile Mbalula who have been removed from Cabinet.”
He says the new Cabinet decisions show his lack of understanding of what it takes to build the future.
When asked if the league is pleased with the axing of ministers who were implicated in state capture, Nzuza didn’t want to comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
