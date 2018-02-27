Members of Parliament are currently debating the issue on a motion from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti says the African National Congress (ANC) unequivocally supports land expropriation without compensation.

Nkwinti, who until last night was the minister of rural development and land reform, says a land commission should be established in line with a recommendation of the 2017 land audit.

He says all property owners should be forced to declare their land with the commission because land ownership is being hidden through trusts.

“There’s no doubt about it; land shall be expropriated without compensation. Of course, government should own land because it is the government of the people. It’s the government who is not for the people who should never own land.”

Meanwhile, the Banking Association of South Africa’s (BASA) said on Monday that land reform is a legitimate issue but must be addressed properly and expropriation without compensation is not the way to go so far as South Africa’s banks are concerned.

BASA's Cas Coovadia said banks have lent billions to the agricultural sector based on land as collateral, and that the entire financial system could be put at risk if that security was threatened.

But Coovadia said while BASA is opposed to expropriation without compensation, banks want to promote land reform by providing finance and helping beneficiaries get the skills and equipment they need.

Coovadia said banks are opposed to the expropriation of land without compensation, saying it would erode property rights and land would no longer count as collateral for loans.

“The whole area of land reform is a legitimate issue. The bottom line is people were deprived of their land and land is both an emotive and an economic issue and we’ve got to do it properly.”

