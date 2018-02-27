Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
The Gupta-owned mine has failed to remunurate over 2,000 of its employees and owes service providers over R60 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members have also gone on strike at the Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga due to the non-payment of salaries.
The Gupta-owned mine has failed to remunerate over 2,000 of its employees and owes service providers over R60 million.
Workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers shut down operation there last week.
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says government, which is the mine’s main client through Eskom, should intervene immediately.
He also says they're sceptical about the appointment of Gwede Mantashe as the mineral resources minister.
“That is not the office of the ANC or the office of the NUM, it’s the office of the government. So maybe his behaviour might change but we are quite sceptical.”
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on profit-taking after cabinet bounce
-
Diesel cars can be banned from German cities, court rules
-
28 SA media houses to be prosecuted for price-fixing
-
Sars pleased with reappointment of Nene as finance minister
-
Still no pay for workers at Gupta-owned mines, protests continue
-
Rand falls 1% on profit-taking after Cabinet bounce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.