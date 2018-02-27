Popular Topics
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries

The Gupta-owned mine has failed to remunurate over 2,000 of its employees and owes service providers over R60 million.

FILE: Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
FILE: Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members have also gone on strike at the Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga due to the non-payment of salaries.

The Gupta-owned mine has failed to remunerate over 2,000 of its employees and owes service providers over R60 million.

Workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers shut down operation there last week.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says government, which is the mine’s main client through Eskom, should intervene immediately.

He also says they're sceptical about the appointment of Gwede Mantashe as the mineral resources minister.

“That is not the office of the ANC or the office of the NUM, it’s the office of the government. So maybe his behaviour might change but we are quite sceptical.”

