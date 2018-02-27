Alexi Bizos denies assaulting wife
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit led by Gerrie Nel announced on Tuesday that it’s taken up the case of Monique van Oosterhout.
PRETORIA - Alexi Bizos, the son of renowned human rights advocate George Bizos, has denied claims he assaulted his wife, saying that she is pursuing a private prosecution against him to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.
She alleges Bizos assaulted her in March 2015 and that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute the matter, despite there being a strong case.
Bizos confirmed an altercation took place on the said date, but he says it was van Oosterhout who was the aggressor.
“She assaulted me and I defended myself. She then laid a case of assault against me. I laid a charge of assault against her.”
He says the action by AfriForum is vexatious.
“We currently have a divorce pending. I believe she’s doing this to try and gain an advantage in the divorce.”
Nel has filed for a certificate to confirm the State does not intend prosecuting Bizos, so he can initiate the private prosecution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
