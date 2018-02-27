AfriForum private prosecutions to pursue Alexis Bizos for domestic abuse

AfriForum says Bizos and his wife Monique van Oosterhout have been married for 23 years, in which time he’s allegedly assaulted her on numerous occasions.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit has announced it will pursue an assault and domestic abuse case against Alexis Bizos, the son of renowned human right activist advocate George Bizos.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel, flanked by Bizos’ wife of more than 20 years Monique van Oosterhout, made the announcement at a briefing in Centurion on Tuesday.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel says Bizos and van Oosterhout have been married for 23 years. It's alleged he assaulted her on numerous occasions during the course of their marriage.

“[The] one we are taking on now is an incident that happened on 16 March 2015 where she also broke six ribs during the assault. Alexis was arrested but later the National Prosecuting Authority decided not to prosecute.”

Nel says van Oosterhout was awarded a certificate conferring the state wouldn’t prosecute her husband in 2015 but he will have to re-apply for a new certificate.

“But she was unable to proceed with the prosecution and requested the NPA to review their decision because she said to them clearly that she would want to prosecute the matter and that she didn’t want a nolle prosequi certificate and lots of time lapsed and a year later she was informed that the representation she made was unsuccessful.”

AfriForum says Bizos escaped being prosecuted on charges of domestic abuse because of his family name and his links to the political elite.

Kriel says Bizos was arrested after allegedly assaulting van Oosterhout but he was not prosecuted.

“Prosecution did not go ahead simply because of the perpetrator’s family ties and his surname and that is unacceptable to us.”

Nel says he’s applied for a certificate confirming the decision not to prosecute Bizos.



“On a charge of assault with the danger to do dangerous bodily harm.”

It’s understood the Bizos family will issue a statement on this matter later on Tuesday.