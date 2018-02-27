Bringing confidence back: Nene’s appointment welcomed by business community
Business Leadership South Africa has specifically welcome Nhlanhla Nene's return to Treasury and Pravin Gordhan's appointment to the Public Enterprises Department.
JOHANNESBURG - The business community has welcomed key appointments to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first cabinet but a number of groups have, however, expressed concern over the retention of some ministers, such as Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini.
Gigaba has been linked to the Gupta family and was found to have lied under oath along with former ministers Des van Rooyen and Lynne Brown.
While Gigaba has survived the reshuffle, being moved back to the Home Affairs Department, Brown and van Rooyen have been axed.
There’s also been unhappiness over a number of ministers, including Bathabile Dlamini, who will now head the Women’s Ministry, and Nomvula Mokonyane who will take over the communications portfolio.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has specifically welcomed Nhlanhla Nene's return to Treasury and Pravin Gordhan's appointment to the Public Enterprises Department, saying these appointments offer an opportunity stabilise the economy.
BLSA’s Thebe Mabanga says they have faith in the new executive.
“We would like to believe the key appointments in the economic cluster will be enough to boost the economy and address challenges, such as youth unemployment.”
The Black Business Council's Kganki Matabane has also applauded Ramaphosa for appointing Nene.
“We think he (Ramaphosa) has stabilised the finances in our country. The country has gone through a rough time last year with the downgrades. We hope his appointment will bring back that confidence.”
LISTEN: Nhlanhla Nene: Duty to SA comes before my happiness
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
