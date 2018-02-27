3 cops working on #Ngcobo attack die in car crash
The officers were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.
CAPE TOWN – Tragedy has struck again less than a week after the Ngcobo police station came under attack.
Three police officers working on the police station attacks in the Eastern Cape have died in a car accident.
They were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.
Only one officer survived. He's in critical condition.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni says the four officers involved in the early morning accident were attached to the North West Tracking Team.
“They have got specialised skill in tracking of suspects and following of information that’s used in search of suspects.
“They were coming to beef up the team that’s working day and night to comb for clues and working to finalise the investigation of the Ngcobo police station attack.”
Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.
The officers were meant to attend today's memorial service for the five officers who were killed in last week's attack.
Meanwhile, Parliament’s Police Committee Chairperson, Francois Beukman, will today visit the Ngcobo Police Station to assess security features at the facility.
Four men accused of the massacre appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Monday.
