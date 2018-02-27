3 cops working on #Ngcobo attack die in car crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

3 cops working on #Ngcobo attack die in car crash

The officers were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.

A South African Police Service van at a crime scene. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
A South African Police Service van at a crime scene. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Tragedy has struck again less than a week after the Ngcobo police station came under attack.

Three police officers working on the police station attacks in the Eastern Cape have died in a car accident.

They were on their way from Mthatha to Ngcobo when their car collided with another vehicle just after midnight.

Only one officer survived. He's in critical condition.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni says the four officers involved in the early morning accident were attached to the North West Tracking Team.

“They have got specialised skill in tracking of suspects and following of information that’s used in search of suspects.

“They were coming to beef up the team that’s working day and night to comb for clues and working to finalise the investigation of the Ngcobo police station attack.”

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

The officers were meant to attend today's memorial service for the five officers who were killed in last week's attack.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Police Committee Chairperson, Francois Beukman, will today visit the Ngcobo Police Station to assess security features at the facility.

Four men accused of the massacre appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Monday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA