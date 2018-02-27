28 SA media houses to be prosecuted for price-fixing

The companies named include Primedia, the SABC, Media24 and the Mail and Guardian to name a few.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-eight media companies have been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution on charges of price-fixing and the fixing of trading conditions.

The matter relates to an investigation that was initiated in 2011.

It found various media companies agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place ads with certain members.

The companies named include Primedia, the SABC, Media24 and the Mail and Guardian to name a few.

The Competition Commission's Sipho Ngwema said: “So their companies were accredited to advertising agencies and they decided amongst themselves as competitors in terms of how much they were going to pay accredited companies and how were they were going to pay non-accredited companies.”

NOTE: Eyewitness News is a division of Primedia Broadcasting, which is owned by Primedia.