2 Ngcobo police massacre accused abandon bail bid

Four men have been charged with the murders of five police officers and a retired soldier in the eastern cape town on Wednesday morning.

Forensic pathology officers at the scene where police officers were killed when armed men attacked the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on 21 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Michael Pinyana
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Two accused in the Ngcobo police massacre have abandoned bail.

Four men have been charged with the murders of five police officers and a retired soldier in the Eastern Cape town last week Wednesday.

They were part of a group of 12 arrested following a shootout at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry over the weekend.

Seven people were killed during the police raid at the church.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the four accused have been linked to the Ngcobo police massacre through evidence.

The matter has been postponed until the 8th of March when only two of the accused are expected to apply for bail.

The two other men have already abandoned their bail attempt.

Police union Sapu's Oscar Skommere says they strongly oppose their release from custody.

“We’re saying these criminals must not be granted bail, we say they must stay in jail and never be released because that’s where they belong.”

Sapu has commended the swift police action in tracking down the suspects and has called on the SAPS to deal with all police murders speedily.

