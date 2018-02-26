Will Zuma be charged with fraud and corruption?
Prosecution boss Shaun Abrahams will consider the recommendation that former President Jacob Zuma once again be charged and appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.
PRETORIA – There’s still no word on whether former president Jacob Zuma will have to present himself at the Pietermaritzburg High Court so he can be charged with fraud and corruption.
Weekend reports suggested the team of prosecutors assigned to consider the case against Zuma recommended that all the charges withdrawn in 2009 should be reinstated.
Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the nearly decade-old decision to halt the case against the former president.
A total of 783 financial transactions involving Zuma make up the 18 charges, including fraud and corruption, to be prepared in an indictment.
A team of prosecutors led by KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Moipane Noko and including the original Zuma prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, submitted a memorandum on Friday.
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution has received an undertaking from Abrahams that he will give them two weeks’ notice before announcing his decision.
More than 200 witnesses have already told prosecutors that they are available to testify against Zuma if needed.
