WC average dam levels at 21.3%

It now stands at over 21% compared to over 22% last week. This time last year, the dam level was under 32%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level has dropped by almost percentage point in a week.

It now stands at over 21% compared to over 22 last week.

This time last year, the dam level was under 32%.

MEC Anton Bredell said: “The average dam levels in the Western Cape is at 21.3%. the resource is still under pressure and we are concerned and therefore we call on the public to keep on saving water. All the measures we have put in place are to secure the resources and to protect the resource for the 2019 season.”

Tougher water restrictions are being implemented at some municipalities, including the City of Cape Town which is enforcing level 6B restrictions.

Currently the city's day zero is forecast for 9 July.