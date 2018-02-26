President Ramaphosa's new Cabinet
Since taking office early in February, several opposition MPs have called on Cyril Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture by axing certain ministers.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night.
Deputy President:
David Mabuza
Minister of Finance:
Nhlanhla Nene – replacing Malusi Gigaba
Deputy Minister of Finance:
Mondli Gungubele – replacing Sfiso Buthelezi
Minister of Energy:
Jeff Radebe – replacing David Mahlobo
Minister of State Security:
Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba – replacing Bongani Bongo
Minister Public Enterprises:
Pravin Gordan – replacing Lynne Brown
Minister of Home Affairs:
Malusi Gigaba – replacing Ayanda Dlodlo
Minister of International Relations:
Lindiwe Sisulu – replacing Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Deputy Minister of International Relations:
Regina Mhaule – replacing Nomaindia Mfeketo
Minister of Public Works:
Thulas Nxesi – replacing Nathi Nhleko
Minister of Water and Sanitation:
Gugile Nkwinti – replacing Nomvula Mokonyane
Minister of Transport:
Blade Nzimande – replacing Joe Maswanganyi
Minister of Sports:
Toko Xasa – replacing Thulas Nxesi
Minister of Communications:
Nomvula Mokonyane – replacing Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Deputy Minister of Communications:
Pinkie Kekana – replacing Tandi Mahambehlala
Minister of Social Development:
Susan Shabangu – replacing Bathabile Dlamini
Minister of Mineral Resources:
Gwede Mantashe – replacing Mosebenzi Zwane
Minister of Cooperative Governance:
Zweli Mkhize – replacing Des van Rooyen
Minister of Science and Technology:
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane – replacing Naledi Pandor
Minister of Police:
Bheki Cele – replacing Fikile Mbalula
Minister of Higher Education:
Naledi Pandor – replacing Hlengiwe Mkhize
Minister of Human Settlements:
Nomaindia Mfeketo – replacing Lindiwe Sisulu
Minister of Small Business Development:
Lindiwe Zulu – unchanged
Deputy Minister of Small Business Development:
Cassel Mathale – replacing Nomathemba November
Minister of Public Service and Administration:
Ayanda Dlodlo – replacing Faith Muthambi
Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration:
Chana Pilane-Majake - replacing Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
Minister Rural Development:
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane – replacing Gugule Nkwiti
Minister of Tourism:
Darek Hanekom – replacing Thoko Xasa
Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation:
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – replacing Jeff Radebe
Minister for Women and Disability in the Presidency:
Bathabile Dlamini – replacing Susan Shabangu
Minister of Agriculture:
Senzeni Zokwana - unchanged
Deputy Minister of Agriculture:
Sfiso Buthelezi – replacing Bheki Cele
