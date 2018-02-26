President Ramaphosa's new Cabinet

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

President Ramaphosa's new Cabinet

Since taking office early in February, several opposition MPs have called on Cyril Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture by axing certain ministers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet on Monday 26 February 2018 at the Union Buildings. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet on Monday 26 February 2018 at the Union Buildings. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night.

Deputy President:
David Mabuza

Minister of Finance:
Nhlanhla Nene – replacing Malusi Gigaba

Deputy Minister of Finance:
Mondli Gungubele – replacing Sfiso Buthelezi

Minister of Energy:
Jeff Radebe – replacing David Mahlobo

Minister of State Security:
Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba – replacing Bongani Bongo

Minister Public Enterprises:
Pravin Gordan – replacing Lynne Brown

Minister of Home Affairs:
Malusi Gigaba – replacing Ayanda Dlodlo

Minister of International Relations:
Lindiwe Sisulu – replacing Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Deputy Minister of International Relations:
Regina Mhaule – replacing Nomaindia Mfeketo
Minister of Public Works:
Thulas Nxesi – replacing Nathi Nhleko

Minister of Water and Sanitation:
Gugile Nkwinti – replacing Nomvula Mokonyane

Minister of Transport:
Blade Nzimande – replacing Joe Maswanganyi

Minister of Sports:
Toko Xasa – replacing Thulas Nxesi

Minister of Communications:
Nomvula Mokonyane – replacing Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Deputy Minister of Communications:
Pinkie Kekana – replacing Tandi Mahambehlala

Minister of Social Development:
Susan Shabangu – replacing Bathabile Dlamini

Minister of Mineral Resources:
Gwede Mantashe – replacing Mosebenzi Zwane

Minister of Cooperative Governance:
Zweli Mkhize – replacing Des van Rooyen

Minister of Science and Technology:
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane – replacing Naledi Pandor

Minister of Police:
Bheki Cele – replacing Fikile Mbalula

Minister of Higher Education:
Naledi Pandor – replacing Hlengiwe Mkhize

Minister of Human Settlements:
Nomaindia Mfeketo – replacing Lindiwe Sisulu

Minister of Small Business Development:
Lindiwe Zulu – unchanged

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development:
Cassel Mathale – replacing Nomathemba November

Minister of Public Service and Administration:
Ayanda Dlodlo – replacing Faith Muthambi

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration:
Chana Pilane-Majake - replacing Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

Minister Rural Development:
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane – replacing Gugule Nkwiti

Minister of Tourism:
Darek Hanekom – replacing Thoko Xasa

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation:
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – replacing Jeff Radebe

Minister for Women and Disability in the Presidency:
Bathabile Dlamini – replacing Susan Shabangu

Minister of Agriculture:
Senzeni Zokwana - unchanged

Deputy Minister of Agriculture:
Sfiso Buthelezi – replacing Bheki Cele

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA