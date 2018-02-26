Calls for enhanced security from Prasa after guard shot
The man who was shot and wounded was part of a group of contracted officials responsible for transporting train drivers on the central line.
CAPE TOWN - Pressure group Unite Behind is calling for a “proper safety plan” from Prasa after a security official was shot and wounded in Philippi.
The man was part of a group of contracted officials responsible for transporting train drivers on the central line.
This attack came just four days after the central line reopened. Services had been suspended for six weeks due to security concerns.
Unite Behind's Zukiswa Vuka says Prasa needs to step up its security plan.
“It actually shows the security measures they had implemented are not good enough. The fact that someone got hurt a week after they opened the line and this time it was not a passenger but a staff member, shows the measures are not good enough.”
Prasa says it's reviewing its security plan following this incident.
