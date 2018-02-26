Sasol says to disinvest from $1 billion worth of assets

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Sasol will evaluate its portfolio and disinvest from around $1 billion worth of assets in a bid to boost returns, the petrochemicals group said on Monday.

Sasol which employs around 30,000 people across 33 countries including China, Italy and the United States, said it would access its entire portfolio and disinvest from assets that did not offer sufficient returns.