Sars: R1 trillion tax revenue collected

The R1 trillion mark was reached on Thursday and it's the third year in a row that Sars reached the milestone.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has reached R1 trillion in revenue collection.

The service says it's pleased to announce that it has crossed the psychological threshold.

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane says the organisation is committed to reaching the increased revenue target of R1.217 trillion announced by the finance minister.

He says Sars is focused on closing all revenue leakages through non-compliance.