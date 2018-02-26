Regulator probing Steinhoff auditors to continue investigation
The IRBA said in December 2017 it would investigate Steinhoff’s auditor following the retail group’s disclosure of accounting irregularities.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) said on Sunday that following its initial review of Steinhoff’s auditors Deloitte South Africa it would pursue further lines of investigation.
The IRBA said in December 2017 it would investigate Steinhoff’s auditor following the retail group’s disclosure of accounting irregularities.
Steinhoff, whose more than 40 brands include Britain’s Poundland, revealed accounting irregularities in December.
“The Steinhoff case is a multifaceted one which will require significant investigation. Nevertheless, our initial review of the audit files has identified some lines of further investigation which we are pursuing,” the IRBA said in a statement. It did not give further details.
More in Business
-
Section27 to approach parly committee on Budget proposals
-
NUM members to strike at Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine
-
[WATCH] Samsung Galaxy S9 seeks to attract tech savvy young consumers
-
Samsung launches Galaxy S9 with focus on social media
-
Another Gupta-owned mine fails to pay employees
-
NUM says 1,722 jobs to go at Evander Gold Mine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.