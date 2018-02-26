SA awaits Cabinet reshuffle, deputy president announcement

The African National Congress says its top officials will move with speed to deal with the issue to avoid creating anxiety.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country waits for president Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a deputy president and make changes to Cabinet, the African National Congress (ANC) says its top officials will move with speed to deal with the issue to avoid creating anxiety.

The party’s highest decision-making body met in Irene on Sunday where it finalised the deployment of its leaders in the organisation.

The party has appointed former KZN chair Senzo Mchunu as head of organising and campaigns at Luthuli House, while former spokesperson Zizi Kodwa will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation in the office of the President.

Both positions are full time at Luthuli House.

Ramaphosa indicated during the State of the Nation Address that he would review the configuration, number and size of Cabinet.

But fast forward nine days later and the country still has no deputy president, there are still no changes to the Cabinet and rumours continue to swirl about who will be in and who will be out.

Ace Magashule says while the NEC didn’t discuss a Cabinet reshuffle, the issue may find expression in the meeting of the party’s top six on Monday.

“We’re going to move with speed to ensure that there’s no anxiety around the issue of Cabinet.”

While speculation is rife that Ramaphosa may make changes to Cabinet as soon as this week, he previously indicated he would make the move after extensive consultation and without rushing.

