[UPDATE] Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's expected Cabinet reshuffle announcement has been delayed, with his spokesperson saying it will now take place at around 9:30pm on Monday night.

In an earlier statement, the Presidency stated that Ramaphosa would make the announcement at 8.30 pm.

Eyewitness News understands Ramaphosa has consulted the South African Communist Party (SACP)about the changes he'll announce.

It's also understood the African National Congress' deputy president David Mabuza together with Zweli Mkhize will be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday.

Political analyst, Daniel Silke says there are likely to be several new players in Ramaphosa's new cabinet.

“I think that we will have substantial new faces in Cabinet and I think in the core ministries that we’ve spoken about now for the last couple for weeks, be it public enterprises, be it mineral [resources] and energy, I would argue also finance for that matter, I think we will have new faces coming through.”

STATE CAPTURE

The SACP has cautioned the president against appointing personalities implicated in state capture in the name of unity.

Ramaphosa is under pressure to accommodate ministers from both factions within the ANC when he makes changes to his Cabinet to portray a united front.

Blade Nzimande, however, is not buying it.

“We don't need pretences or manufactured unity among principled comrades and those captured by the parasitic network.”

In fact, the SACP wants Ramaphosa to exclude ministers and ANC leaders implicated in state capture.

“Key levels in public structures are still loaded with personalities who are implicated in state capture.”

The SACP says a reconstructed criminal justice system must be allowed to pursue its responsibilities regarding the ministers implicated in state capture.

Since taking office early in February, several opposition Members of Parliament have called on President Ramaphosa to deal decisively with corruption and state capture by axing certain ministers.

Those ministers include Faith Muthambi, Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane and pro- Jacob Zuma ministers like Fikile Mbalula.

Ahead of the much-anticipated reshuffle, Mbalula has taken to Twitter to announce that he is ready to go.

