Police heavyweights could be called to defend ‘Captain KGB’

It’s understood the defence wants Fikile Mbalula, Bo Mbindwane, Chris Ncgobo and Robert McBride to testify in Morris Tshabalala's defence.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, his former advisor Bo Mbindwane and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride are among people former crime intelligence agent Morris Tshabalala wants to call in his bail application.

Tshabalala, who is also known as 'Captain KGB', appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Monday where he was scheduled to launch a fresh bail application.

The same court denied Tshabalala bail last month after Ipid arrested him on charges of fraud and corruption.

Tshabalala’s attorney told the court they were not ready to proceed with the fresh bail application because they needed to secure witnesses

The State says it is willing to help with subpoenas to secure witnesses in court.

It’s understood the defence wants minister Mbalula, Mbindwane, former acting head of Crime Intelligence Chris Ncgobo and McBride to testify in his defence.

It’s not known what Tshabalala believes these possible witnesses could say to convince the court that he should be released on bail.

The matter returns to court on 14 March.