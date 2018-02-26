Popular Topics
One of SA’s largest ice suppliers might be closing its doors

The 25-year-old company employs over 60 people and there are fears the firm won't be able to pay salaries.

Picture: facebook.com
Picture: facebook.com
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - One of the country's largest ice suppliers Ice for Africa might have to close its doors at the end of the week, as the City of Johannesburg continues to cut electricity supply in an ongoing billing dispute.

The 25-year-old company employs over 60 people and there are fears the firm won't be able to pay salaries.

Business owner George Peters says City Power failed to send him bills for six months in 2016 and then overcharged him by raising his bill to R2.5 million.

“Day by day we’re trying to survive, but we’re down by at least 40% production. After what they did this morning, I don’t even know if we could survive a week here. I didn’t go to court because I believed we could solve it.”

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has now launched an investigation into the matter.

“My team will investigate this immediately. We can’t have a situation where our customers and residents are treated in this manner.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

